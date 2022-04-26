1 minute read
Gazprom informed Poland PGNiG it will halt gas supplies on Wed -PGNiG statement
WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) informed Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline at 0800 CET on Wednesday, PGNiG said in a statement published on Tuesday.
PGNiG added it will take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and the halt of supplies was a breach of that contract.
It said it has the right to pursue damages over the breach of contract.
Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Chris Reese
