Gazprom informed Poland PGNiG it will halt gas supplies on Wed -PGNiG statement

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) informed Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline at 0800 CET on Wednesday, PGNiG said in a statement published on Tuesday.

PGNiG added it will take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and the halt of supplies was a breach of that contract.

It said it has the right to pursue damages over the breach of contract.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Chris Reese

