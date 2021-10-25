Gazprom leaves 2021 gas export guidance to Europe unchanged

The logo of Gazprom is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) natural gas exports to Europe and Turkey could reach 183 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, the head of the Russian gas giant's export branch said on Monday, confirming a previous estimate.

In comments carried by the company's magazine, Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova added that the firm had supplied 7.1 billion cubic metres of gas to China in the first nine months of 2021.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir Soldatkin ; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

