Skip to main content

Energy

Gazprom Neft CEO says global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by 2022

1 minute read

Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft, attends the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (GAZP.MM) said on Friday that global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by next year.

Chief Executive Alexander Dyukov said the global oil market will stabilise in the very near future.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:29 AM UTC

EXCLUSIVE China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns- sources

Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said.

Energy
Oil prices scale $85/bbl on back of supply deficit
Energy
China coal prices hit record highs, early winter chill adds to energy woes
Energy
EU leaders to press ahead with emergency relief for energy prices
Energy
Asian jet fuel margins climb near 21-month highs as govts lift border curbs