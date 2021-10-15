Energy
Gazprom Neft CEO says global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by 2022
MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (GAZP.MM) said on Friday that global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by next year.
Chief Executive Alexander Dyukov said the global oil market will stabilise in the very near future.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
