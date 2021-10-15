Gazprom Neft CEO says global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by 2022

Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft, attends the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (GAZP.MM) said on Friday that global oil consumption could return to pre-crisis levels by next year.

Chief Executive Alexander Dyukov said the global oil market will stabilise in the very near future.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

