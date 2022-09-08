1 minute read
Gazprom Neft refining could exceed 41 mln tonnes in 2022, says executive
MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft's oil refining could reach a record of more than 41 million tonnes in 2022, 7% higher than pre-pandemic levels, the head of its oil refining department Oleg Vedernikov said on Thursday.
