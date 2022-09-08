Gazprom Neft refining could exceed 41 mln tonnes in 2022, says executive

1 minute read

A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk, Russia February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft's oil refining could reach a record of more than 41 million tonnes in 2022, 7% higher than pre-pandemic levels, the head of its oil refining department Oleg Vedernikov said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.