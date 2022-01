A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is on display at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) is forecasting its hydrocarbon production will increase by 5% annually from 2023 to 2024, having increased by 10% in 2022, its head Alexander Dyukov said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.