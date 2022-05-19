1 minute read
Gazprom Neft warns of oil supplies disruptions in event of Russian oil embargo
May 19 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, head of Russian company Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), said on Thursday that oil supplies and production could be disrupted if the European Union introduces an embargo on Russian oil.
He also said the company has already been redirecting its oil to "promising" Asian market, among other routes.
