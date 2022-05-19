Gazprom Neft warns of oil supplies disruptions in event of Russian oil embargo

A sign displaying the logo of Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at the company's office in the West Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

May 19 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, head of Russian company Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), said on Thursday that oil supplies and production could be disrupted if the European Union introduces an embargo on Russian oil.

He also said the company has already been redirecting its oil to "promising" Asian market, among other routes.

