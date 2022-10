MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will partly meet a request for gas coming from Italy's biggest importer of Russian fuel Eni (ENI.MI) for Thursday, Eni said in a message on GME platform.

The Italian group expects the same Gazprom behaviour for the following days, it added.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chris Reese











