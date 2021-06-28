Gazprom plans July 6-10 maintenance on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that gas transportation via the Yamal-Europe pipeline would be suspended from July 6-10 as it undergoes planned maintenance work.

Maintenance work on the pipeline, which passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, was agreed last year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

