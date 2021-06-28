Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Gazprom plans July 6-10 maintenance on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

1 minute read

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that gas transportation via the Yamal-Europe pipeline would be suspended from July 6-10 as it undergoes planned maintenance work.

Maintenance work on the pipeline, which passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, was agreed last year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 8:22 AM UTCChina starts Baihetan hydro project, biggest since Three Gorges

The giant Baihetan hydropower plant on the upstream branch of China's Yangtze river has begun generating electricity for the first time on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

EnergyU.S. shale industry tempers output even as oil price jumps
EnergyOil drifts near 2018 highs ahead of OPEC+ meeting
EnergyQatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale - document
EnergyGlencore to buy out BHP, Anglo in Colombian coal mine