Gazprom plans July 6-10 maintenance on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
1 minute read
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that gas transportation via the Yamal-Europe pipeline would be suspended from July 6-10 as it undergoes planned maintenance work.
Maintenance work on the pipeline, which passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, was agreed last year.
Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair
