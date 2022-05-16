Gazprom reduces booked transit capacity to 53.84 mcm for May 17 - Ukraine

Logo of the Russian energy company Gazprom is seen on а station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gas transit system operator said on Monday Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom had reduced booked capacity for gas transit via the Sudzha entry point for May 17 to 53.84 million cubic metres from 64.82 mcm earlier.

It booked 56.66 mcm for May 16.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

