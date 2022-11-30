Gazprom rejects Uniper's claims for billions in compensation over undelivered gas

Logo of Uniper is pictured at the company's headquarters, as Germany agreed to nationalize Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer to secure operations and keep its business going, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The export arm of Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday denied it was in breach of contract regarding gas supplies to Germany's Uniper, after Uniper launched arbitration proceedings in a bid to claim back some 11.6 billion euros ($12.02 billion) in extra costs over undelivered gas supplies.

Gazprom said it intended to defend itself and did not recognise the legality of Uniper's claims.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks