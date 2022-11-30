Gazprom rejects Uniper's claims for billions in compensation over undelivered gas

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The export arm of Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Wednesday denied it was in breach of contract regarding gas supplies to Germany's Uniper, after Uniper launched arbitration proceedings in a bid to claim back some 11.6 billion euros ($12.02 billion) in extra costs over undelivered gas supplies.

Gazprom said it intended to defend itself and did not recognise the legality of Uniper's claims.

