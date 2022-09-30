Gazprom says 800 million cubic metres of gas escaped from pipelines -Tass

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Sept 30 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday said 800 million cubic metres of natural gas had escaped after explosions hit two pipelines under the North Sea, Tass news agency reported.

It said spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov had told a session of the United Nations via video link that the volume of escaped gas was equivalent to three months' of supply for Denmark.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.