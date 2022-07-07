1 minute read
Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Thursday
July 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, compared with 41.1 mcm on Wednesday.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.