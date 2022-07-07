Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Thursday

A view shows valves near a drilling rig at a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

July 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, compared with 41.1 mcm on Wednesday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

