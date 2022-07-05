Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Tuesday

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday compared with 42.10 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

