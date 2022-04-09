1 minute read
Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine down to 78.3 mln cubic metres
April 9 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement on Saturday.
Requests stood at 78.3 million cubic metres (mcm) for April 9, down from the 91.3 mcm requested a day earlier, Gazprom said.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.