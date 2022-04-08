1 minute read
Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine down to 91.3 mln cubic metres
April 8 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) is supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement on Friday.
Requests stood at 91.3 million cubic metres (mcm) for April 8, down from the 105.4 mcm requested a day before, Gazprom said.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
