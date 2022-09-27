Gazprom says group's first half core earnings more than doubled to $53 billion

The logo of Gazprom is displayed on a screen during the Saint Petersburg international gas forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom Group's (GAZP.MM) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled in the first six months of the year to 3.05 trillion roubles ($52.54 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

It also said its average exporting gas price rose more than 3.5 times in the same period of this year.

Gazprom reported last month that it made a record 2.5 trillion roubles in net profit in the first half of 2022 and its board recommended paying interim dividends after skipping the annual payout for the first time since 1998. read more

($1 = 58.0500 roubles)

