Gazprom says H1 net profit $41.8 bln, will stick to dividend policy

A view shows a screen with the logo of Gazprom at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday it made 2.5 trillion roubles ($41.75 billion) in net profit in the first half of 2022 and plans to stick to its dividend policy that envisages paying at least 50% of adjusted net profit in dividends.

($1 = 59.8750 roubles)

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh

