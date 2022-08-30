1 minute read
Gazprom says H1 net profit $41.8 bln, will stick to dividend policy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday it made 2.5 trillion roubles ($41.75 billion) in net profit in the first half of 2022 and plans to stick to its dividend policy that envisages paying at least 50% of adjusted net profit in dividends.
($1 = 59.8750 roubles)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.