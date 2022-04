Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Pressure gauges, pipes and valves are pictured at an "Dashava" underground gas storage facility near Striy, Ukraine May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement.

Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said.

