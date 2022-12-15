Gazprom says it supplied record volume of gas to China on Dec. 14

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) supplied a record daily volume of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on Dec. 14, it said on Thursday.

The company did not disclose the volume but said that the daily supply to China National Petroleum Corporation exceeded contractual obligations by 16.5%

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman











