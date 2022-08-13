1 minute read
Gazprom says it will ship 41.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday - TASS
MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was shipping 41.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, TASS news agency cited the gas giant, supplying the same volume as on Friday.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams
