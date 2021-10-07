Skip to main content

Gazprom says plan to fill Russian gas storage by Nov. 1 on track

1 minute read

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) aims to complete filling gas storage in Russia by Nov. 1 as planned, Igor Safonov, head of the company's underground gas storage unit, said on Thursday.

Soaring energy prices have caused alarm among European leaders and sent shivers through global markets, raising concerns of a winter fuel crisis that could play into the hands of gas-rich Russia. read more

