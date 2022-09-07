Gazprom says Russian gas deliveries to EU are down 48% this year
MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to European Union countries have dropped by 48% so far this year, with the decline totalling 49% if the UK is included, Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday threatened to cut off all energy supplies to the European Union if the bloc imposes a price cap on Russian gas, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. read more
