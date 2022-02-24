1 minute read
Gazprom says Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue
MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports via Ukraine have continued as normal and are in line with requests from consumers, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.
The company said the requests have been at 83 million cubic metres per day as of Feb. 24, up 31.4% from Feb. 23.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman
