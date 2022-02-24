Gazprom says Russian gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports via Ukraine have continued as normal and are in line with requests from consumers, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

The company said the requests have been at 83 million cubic metres per day as of Feb. 24, up 31.4% from Feb. 23.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman

