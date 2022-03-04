1 minute read
Gazprom says Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine continue as normal
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Friday it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers' requests.
The requests stood at 109.5 million cubic metres as of March 4, in line with the previous day's level, it said.
Reporting by Reuters
