Gazprom says Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine continue as normal

A logo of Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk is pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Friday it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers' requests.

The requests stood at 109.5 million cubic metres as of March 4, in line with the previous day's level, it said.

Reporting by Reuters

