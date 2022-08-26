Gazprom says Russian gas storage is 91.4% full

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday said that Russian gas storage was 91.4% full as of Aug. 24.

The level of Russian gas storage before the winter heating season has been watched closely since Moscow said the need to fill domestic storage is to be prioritised over gas exports.

