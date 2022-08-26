1 minute read
Gazprom says Russian gas storage is 91.4% full
MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday said that Russian gas storage was 91.4% full as of Aug. 24.
The level of Russian gas storage before the winter heating season has been watched closely since Moscow said the need to fill domestic storage is to be prioritised over gas exports.
