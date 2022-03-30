Gazprom says Russia's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom (GAZP.MM) remained high and stable on Wednesday, the company said.

It said requests for gas from its customers in Europe for transit via Ukraine stood at 109.5 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 30, unchanged from the two previous days.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

