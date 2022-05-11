Gazprom says Ukraine left only one entry point for Russian gas into Europe - RIA

Logo of the Russian energy company Gazprom is seen on а station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) says that Ukraine has left only one entry point for transiting Russian gas to Europe and that this is undermining the security of gas supplies, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted the use of a major transit route. read more

Reporting by Reuters

