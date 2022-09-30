Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout















MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom (GAZP.MM) shareholders backed Russia's biggest ever dividend payout totalling $21 billion at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday.

Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure.

The payout totals 1.208 trillion roubles ($21.19 billion), the highest in Russian corporate history.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares in state-controlled Gazprom rose by around 5% after the announcement.

Gazprom shareholders in June unexpectedly decided not to pay dividends on last year's results, doing so for the first time since 1998. read more

Dividends offer retail investors a way to profit at a time when Western sanctions have hit the value of Russian companies.

($1 = 57.0000 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.