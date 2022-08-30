1 minute read
Gazprom to shut down Nord Stream 1 for three days, data shows
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will halt flows on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany for maintenance from 0100 GMT on Aug. 31 to 0100 GMT on Sept. 3, according to energy market information platform Seeburger.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.