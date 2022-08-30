Gazprom to shut down Nord Stream 1 for three days, data shows

1 minute read

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will halt flows on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany for maintenance from 0100 GMT on Aug. 31 to 0100 GMT on Sept. 3, according to energy market information platform Seeburger.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

