Gazprom tells Europe: there is no alternative to Russian gas

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A senior manager at Russian energy giant Gazrpom (GAZP.MM) said on Thursday there was no alternative to Russian gas for Europe.

Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom, also told a conference that no significant additional supplies of liquefied natural gas could be expected in the foreseeable future.

Reporting by Reuters

