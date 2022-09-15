1 minute read
Gazprom tells Europe: there is no alternative to Russian gas
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A senior manager at Russian energy giant Gazrpom (GAZP.MM) said on Thursday there was no alternative to Russian gas for Europe.
Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom, also told a conference that no significant additional supplies of liquefied natural gas could be expected in the foreseeable future.
