Gazprom will not deliver gas to Italy via Austria again on Oct. 4















MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) informed Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) that it could not confirm the gas supply for Oct. 4 due to inability to dispatch gas through Austria, with consequent zero flows, Eni said in a message on Italy's GME platform.

Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, flagged on Saturday that Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point would be at zero for the weekend, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria.

