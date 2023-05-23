Gazprom's 2022 net profit falls 40% on tax hike, full-year dividend scrapped

Gazprom logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration taken September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) net profit fell more than 40% to 1.226 trillion roubles ($15.77 billion) last year owing to a tax hike in the second half of the year, the company said on Tuesday, also announcing it would not pay a full-year dividend.

The Kremlin-controlled firm said its board had decided not to pay a full-year dividend after allocating a half-year dividend of 1.2 trillion roubles ($15 billion).

Gazprom's shares fell almost 4% after the dividend announcement.

