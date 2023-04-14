Gazprom's Austrian unit files for insolvency over Uniper dispute















VIENNA, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) Austrian unit has filed for insolvency and hopes to restructure, a lawyer for the firm said on Friday, blaming a halt to Russian gas deliveries he said resulted from a dispute with Germany's Uniper (UN01.DE).

The German utility said in November it had launched an arbitration process in pursuit of billions of euros in compensation from Gazprom for undelivered gas.

Gazprom's export arm denied at the time that it was in breach of contract regarding gas supplies to Uniper and said it did not accept the legality of the company's claims.

"Gazprom Austria GmbH felt compelled to file for insolvency at the Vienna Commercial Court following the cessation of natural gas deliveries by Gazprom Export Ltd., St Petersburg," lawyer Georg Unger said in a statement, adding that deliveries were halted because of a dispute with Uniper.

"Gazprom Austria GmbH is endeavoring to bring about a settlement with all parties involved as part of a restructuring process," the statement added.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Barbara Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.