Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine up at 41.3 mcm on Tuesday

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.3 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, up from 39.4 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

