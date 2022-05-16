1 minute read
Gazprom's exports to non-CIS countries down 26.5% y/y in 2022
May 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday its natural gas exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union had decreased 26.5% year on year in the period from Jan. 1- May 15 to 55.9 billion cubic metres (bcm).
The company also said it had produced 193.8 bcm of natural gas during that same period, down 3.7% year on year.
