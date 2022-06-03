Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain steady

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday versus 41.81 mcm on Thursday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.