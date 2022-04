Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine slip on Saturday

An employee walks at Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom's Sudzha pumping station, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov/File Photo

April 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday in line with requests from European consumers, RIA news agency reported.

Requests stood at 48.6 million cubic metres for April 23, down from 58.2 million cubic metres for April 22.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.