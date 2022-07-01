Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Friday

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday compared with 42.2 mcm on Thursday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.



