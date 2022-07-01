1 minute read
Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Friday
MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday compared with 42.2 mcm on Thursday.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
