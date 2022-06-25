1 minute read
Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Saturday
June 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday, unchanged from the Friday amount.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom added.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Pravin Char
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.