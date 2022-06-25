Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Saturday

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer/File Photo

June 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday, unchanged from the Friday amount.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom added.

