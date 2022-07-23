Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable on Saturday

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday versus 41.9 mcm a day earlier.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

