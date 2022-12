Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday its gas production was 394.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) between January 1 and December 15 - down 19.6% compared to the same period of 2021.

Exports to non-CIS countries were down 45.1% to 97.8 bcm over the same period, Gazprom said.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.