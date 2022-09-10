Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

