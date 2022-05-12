Gazprom's Wingas says it gets no gas from Russia, customers not affected

A general view of the WINGAS gas storage facility near the northern German town of Rehden January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Wingas, a Gazprom (GZAVI.MM) unit in Germany taken over by a German regulator and one of Germany's biggest gas traders, said on Thursday it is one of the companies that no longer receives gas from Russia due to sanctions imposed by Moscow. read more

Wingas added its customers are still receiving their contractually agreed gas quantities as the company buys gas from different trading points across Europe.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Chris Reese

