Companies Genel Energy PLC Follow















Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Genel Energy Plc (GENL.L) appointed Paul Weir as its full-time chief executive officer on Monday.

Weir, who previously served as the chief operating officer, was appointed as the interim executive chief in June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.