Energy
German arm of Octopus Energy nears 100,000 customer threshold
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Energy, a new market entrant in German retail electricity and gas, is nearing the threshold of 100,000 customers as its low overhead pricing model makes inroads into a lucrative marketplace reeling from wholesale prices surges.
"We are just days away from cracking the number of 100,000 customers," German Chief Executive Andrew Mack said in an interview.
Reporting by Vera Eckert, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz, editing by Paul Carrel
