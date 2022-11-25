German cabinet approves gas, electricity price brake - Scholz















BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has approved planned gas and electricity price brakes in an expedited process, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as part of efforts by the government to tackle soaring energy bills for households and businesses.

He was speaking during a visit by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to Berlin, during which the two countries signed a joint declaration to strengthen commitment to energy solidarity.

Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











