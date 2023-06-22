German cartel office extends probe into possible energy subsidy abuse

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Germany's cartel office said on Thursday it had widened its investigation into the possible abuse of the government's energy price cap, introduced to offer relief to consumers from soaring prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The regulator said its new focus was on suppliers who had applied for advance payments to supply electricity under price cap laws.

Any firms found to have infringed the rules will have to reimburse unlawful payments to electricity transmission system operators. Fines are also possible, said the cartel office.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government introduced a 200 billion euro ($219 billion) relief package last year to help firms and households cope with surging power and gas bills after Russian gas exports dwindled.

The office is already investigating gas suppliers and some heating companies for possibly overcharging customers.

Cartel office president Andreas Mundt said suppliers he was looking into included distributors belonging to large energy companies, municipal utilities and smaller players.

"They represent about 20% of the total relief payments applied for with regard to the supply of electricity to private households and small businesses," he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Matthias Williams















