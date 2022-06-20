German chemicals sector sees little scope to replace gas with heating oil, coal

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany's chemicals sector, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has only a very limited scope to replace the fuel with alternatives, it said a day after Europe's top economy launched a major offensive to cut consumption.

Chemicals firms account for 15% of natural gas consumption in Europe's top economy and need around 135 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas each year, industry association VCI said, adding only 2-3 TWh could be replaced via heating oil and coal.

"In the chemicals industry, gas is used to a large extent in energy generation in combined heat and power plants. In these highly efficient plants, process heat and electricity are generated in combination," the VCI said.

"Savings are only possible at sites where alternatives for generating process heat are still available. These can be old oil boilers or combined heat and power plants fired with coal."

The comments come after Germany on Sunday announced a fresh package of measures to cut gas consumption, including restarting old coal-fired power plants, to help offset lower gas supplies from Moscow, which it fears could come to a halt. read more

Part of the package is an auction system, to be launched in the next few weeks, to incentivise industry to cut gas consumption against a compensation payment, which is expected to leave more gas in the system for companies that need it most.

Some industries, including glassmakers, risk severe damage to their equipment if they stop production, while other sectors have more flexibility.

VCI welcomed the auction system, which will be drawn up by the German gas market operator Trading Hub Europe, the German network agency and the Economy Ministry.

"Market-based instruments are better for our companies than forced government measures," VCI said.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray and David Evans

