Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline

2 minute read

A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

DUESSELDORF, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not exempt from European Union rules that require the owners of pipelines to be different from the suppliers of the gas that flows in them to ensure fair competition, a German court ruled on Wednesday.

The Duesseldorf Higher Regional Court threw out a challenge brought last year by the operators of the Gazprom-backed (GAZP.MM) project to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. They had argued the rules were discriminatory.

The EU rules require the companies that produce, transport and distribute gas on European Union territory to be separate, or "unbundled". They aim to ensure fair competition in the market and to prevent companies from possibly obstructing competitors' access to infrastructure.

This means that the company transporting the gas must auction its capacity to third parties.

The Nord Stream 2 operator claims the rules, amended in 2019, were aimed at torpedoing the pipeline. The project is strongly opposed by many European governments, some of whom see it as a Russian state venture designed to increase the bloc's dependence on Russian gas.

The rules will cost NS 2, which links Germany directly with Russia under the Baltic Sea, additional time and money but will not stop its completion.

The consortium also includes five western utilities and oil companies, namely Uniper (UN01.DE), Wintershall-Dea (BASFn.DE)(WINT.UL), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), OMV (OMVV.VI) and Engie (ENGIE.PA), who put up 50% of the finance.

The $11 billion project with a transport capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, has faced political opposition from Washington as well as from Ukraine and Poland, which stand to lose out on lucrative transit business if the pipeline goes into operation.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Madeline Chambers and Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:04 AM UTC

U.S. to restart oil leasing with offshore auction this year

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program in the next week and plans to hold a Gulf of Mexico auction as soon as October, court papers showed.

Energy
Phillips 66 puts Alliance, Louisiana refinery up for sale
Energy
China's provinces still planning over 100 GW of new coal projects - Greenpeace
Energy
Oil edge lower after two-day rally on supply issues
Energy
German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline