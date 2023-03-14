German court throws out Rosneft suit over Schwedt control

Summary

LEIPZIG, Germany/FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - A court on Tuesday threw out a case brought by Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) against Berlin's move to place its German subsidiaries under trusteeship and take control of the Schwedt refinery.

The decision by the Leipzig-based Federal Administrative Court gives backing to Germany in how it has dealt with the European energy crisis, including the decision to use its energy security law.

Under the law, the German government put Rosneft's German unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator in September, effectively taking a controlling stake in the refinery, PCK Schwedt, which is co-owned by Shell (SHEL.L) and Eni and supplies 90% of Berlin's fuel.

Rosneft owns the 54.17% currently in the trust of the German government.

"This is good news for the security of supply and the future of PCK Schwedt. Security of supply is the top priority and therefore the guiding principle," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

The ministry said it planned to extend the trusteeship, which expires on March 15, by six months.

Malmendier Legal, the law firm hired by Rosneft, said the German court decision made Germany less attractive to investors.

"The judgment has serious consequences and not just for Rosneft," the firm wrote on LinkedIn, adding that Rosneft will consider the grounds of the judgment once it is fully drafted to assess what further legal remedies will be pursued. It will also challenge the government trusteeship extension legally.

A constitutional appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court or to European courts were among the options the company could consider, Malmendier Legal added.

Germany in September acted out of concern that disruptions in the supply of Russian oil could prevent Rosneft's German subsidiaries from getting sufficient supplies for Schwedt, which the court said was within the government's mandate.

The court said evidence it heard backed the view that there was a "concrete threat" of that happening in September 2022, when the decision was made.

Rosneft subsequently filed a complaint against the government for taking control of its German unit, part of a range of measures by Berlin to counter the impact of Russia's decision to cut energy supplies following its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

While the trusteeship gives Berlin the voting rights attached to the stake, it is not an expropriation and Rosneft remains the legal owner even though it has no control over the asset.

